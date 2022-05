When will there be fireworks at Chicago's Navy Pier during the summer of 2022?

Fireworks are scheduled over Chicago's Navy Pier on dozens of days over the summer of 2022.

The fireworks over Navy Pier last about ten minutes and are scheduled for Saturdays and Wednesdays over 2022:

Saturday, May 28, 10pm

Wednesday, June 1, 9pm

Saturday, June 4, 10pm

Wednesday, June 8, 9pm

Saturday, June 11, 10pm

Wednesday, June 15, 9pm

Saturday, June 18, 10pm

Wednesday, June 22, 9pm

Saturday, June 25, 10pm

Wednesday, June 29, 9pm

Saturday, July 2, 9:30pm

Wednesday, July 6, 9pm

Saturday, July 9, 10pm

Wednesday, July 13, 9pm

Saturday, July 16, 10pm

Wednesday, July 20, 9pm

Saturday, July 23, 10pm

Wednesday, July 27, 9pm

Saturday, July 30, 10pm

Wednesday, August 3, 9pm

Saturday, August 6, 10pm

Wednesday, August 10, 9pm

Saturday, August 13, 10pm

Wednesday, August 17, 9pm

Saturday, August 20, 10pm

Wednesday, August 24, 9pm

Saturday, August 27, 10pm

Wednesday, August 31, 9pm

Saturday, September 3, 10pm