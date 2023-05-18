White House selects Chicago as partner city for initiative to combat homelessness

The White House is launching an initiative to end homelessness, and it has selected Chicago as one of its partner cities.

The initiative called "All Inside" aims to achieve a 25% reduction in homelessness by 2025.

For up to two years, the White House will work directly with six communities, including Chicago, to get unsheltered individuals into safe and affordable housing.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's deputy mayor of education, youth and human services joined a national call with White House officials Thursday announcing the program.

Along with Chicago, the White House has selected to work closely with Los Angeles, Dallas, Phoenix, Seattle, and the state of California.

"Through this initiative, we will be embedding a federal official in each community to accelerate locally-driven strategies and enact system-level changes to reduce unsheltered homelessness," said Dennis McDonough, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

"Right now, I’m not aware of any federal commitment of increased funding, and so the plans are great, they’re important, having goals is important, but without actual dollars behind them, we’re not going to achieve those goals," said Julie Dworkin, Chicago Coalition for the Homeless policy director.

Under the program, the government will deploy teams that will help the chosen cities navigate federal funding streams.

But as Dworkin said, it's unclear if the initiative will bring in additional dollars to help tackle the issue.