CPS teacher shot at White Sox game denies bringing gun into ballpark: attorney

A Chicago Public Schools teacher who sustained a gunshot wound while attending a White Sox game last week at Guaranteed Rate Field is denying that she brought a firearm into the ballpark and that she accidentally shot herself, according to her attorney.

Attorney John Malm of John J. Malm & Associates says his client, the 42-year-old woman who was shot in the leg during the game, is a White Sox season ticket holder.

Malm says his client underwent emergency medical treatment after being shot. He says she denies having anything to do with the gunfire and that after reviewing photographic evidence and x-rays of the injuries, that firearm and medical experts confirm the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

According to Malm, his law office will continue to pursue justice on behalf of his client.

Read the full statement below:

"Our client underwent emergency medical treatment for a gunshot wound she received while attending a baseball game. She denies bringing a firearm into the stadium and further denies having anything to do with the discharge of a firearm at the stadium. We have reviewed photographic evidence and x-rays of our client’s injuries with firearms and medical experts who confirm the gunshot wound our client sustained was not self-inflicted and was not the result of her accidentally discharging a firearm. We will continue investigating this matter to pursue justice on behalf of our client who sustained serious personal injuries as a result of this shooting."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Chicago Public Schools confirms the woman shot is a CPS teacher.

Many are wondering how a gun would have gotten past metal detectors and into the stadium, as police say they have almost certainly ruled out a stray bullet flying in from outside the ballpark.

"Coming from outside is something that we've almost absolutely dispelled, but we're still looking at every avenue. It's still under investigation. Something from inside, it could have happened that way but we're looking at every avenue," said interim Chicago Police Supt. Fred Waller.

The shooting happened in the fourth inning. Despite not knowing where the bullet came from, White Sox top brass opted against stopping the game. Police say they didn't believe safety was at risk.