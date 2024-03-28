Expand / Collapse search

White Sox through the ages: Dilla gives historical tour to Brian Jackson, John Schriffen

Published  March 28, 2024 7:45am CDT
Soul of the South Side
FOX 32 Chicago

A history lesson at Guaranteed Rate Field

It's opening day, and boy, did Brian Jackson get an unbelievable tour.

CHICAGO - Since 1900, the Chicago White Sox have made the South Side their home base. 

Originally formed as the Sioux City Cornhuskers in 1894, the team adopted the name White Stockings upon arrival in Chicago. 

Urban historian Sherman Dilla Thomas provided Good Day Chicago anchor Brian Jackson and Sox play-by-play announcer John Schriffen with a historical overview of the South Side baseball team.

