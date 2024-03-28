White Sox through the ages: Dilla gives historical tour to Brian Jackson, John Schriffen
CHICAGO - Since 1900, the Chicago White Sox have made the South Side their home base.
Originally formed as the Sioux City Cornhuskers in 1894, the team adopted the name White Stockings upon arrival in Chicago.
Urban historian Sherman Dilla Thomas provided Good Day Chicago anchor Brian Jackson and Sox play-by-play announcer John Schriffen with a historical overview of the South Side baseball team.
Image 1 of 2
▼