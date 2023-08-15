White Sox workers fight for fellow union members at Wrigley Field: 'rivalry is not with the employees'

White Sox fans may have been cheering against the Cubs in Wrigleyville Tuesday night, but Sox food service workers were there to fight for their fellow union members.

Those fellow union members work at Wrigley Field and have been working without a contract from Levy Restaurants.

"We've graduated to a contract. United Center has a contract. We want the same thing for our fellow brothers here," said Denise Plaia, who's been a bartender at Guaranteed Rate Field for the past 31 years. "I enjoy the people. I enjoy the sport. I enjoy my job."

Plaia and her fellow UNITE HERE Local 1 members recently signed a contract with White Sox concessionaire Delaware North for better pay, better healthcare and better pension.

But according to the union, Wrigley Field's entry-level workers make almost $5 less per hour than they do at Guaranteed Rate.

"We received a great contract and I would like to see them do as well," said Plaia. "The rivalry is not with the employees; it's the fan base, so we're just here for each other."

Levy Restaurants told FOX 32 in a statement:

"We have been at the table bargaining in good faith with the Union for over a year, discussing what our team members shared was important to them, which includes wages, expanded healthcare, and enhanced benefits."

Levy went on to say the next session to continue their ongoing discussions with Wrigley Field restaurant workers will occur on Aug. 23.