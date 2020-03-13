Whitney Young employee removed for alleged 'inappropriate' interaction with student

article

An employee of Whitney M. Young Magnet High School has been removed for alleged inappropriate contact with a student.

The non-teaching staff member has been removed from the school, and the situation is being investigated by Chicago Public Schools’ Office of the Inspector General, Principal Joyce Kenner said in a message to parents.

“Based on the information learned during the OIG’s investigation, a final determination will be made regarding whether the individual returns to our school,” Kenner wrote. “I think everyone should know I am committed to trying to keep our environment safe and focused on providing a quality experience for all students.”

A spokesperson for CPS declined to say when the employee was fired.