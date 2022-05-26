Whitney Young principal retiring after 32 years

One of the longest serving principals in Chicago Public Schools is retiring.

Dr. Joyce Kenner is retiring after 32 years at the school, and 27 as principal.

It is one of the top high schools in the country.

Kenner says she made the decision to retire three or four years ago.

She is only the third principal in Whitney Young's 47-year history.

At a pep rally in Kenner's honor, the school unveiled a mural in her likeness.

Kenner says she will stay on until a new principal is selected to help with the transition.