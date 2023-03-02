Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:24 PM CST, Newton County
8
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 AM CST, Lake County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:00 AM CST, Lake County, Lake County, Kenosha County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until WED 10:30 AM CST, Newton County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Grundy County, Kane County, La Salle County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Lake County, Newton County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kendall County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County

Whitney Young student wins citywide spelling bee

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago Public Schools
FOX 32 Chicago

Whitney Young student wins citywide spelling bee

Several Chicago Public School students got a chance to show off their skills Thursday by competing in a citywide spelling bee.

CHICAGO - Several Chicago Public School students got a chance to show off their skills Thursday by competing in a citywide spelling bee.

The event was held at Lindblom High School.

Forty-eight students in grades five through eight went head-to-head to become the city's top speller.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The winner was Whitney Young eighth-grader Steven J. with the word "saturnine."

He will now advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington DC this May, where he'll face more than 200 spellers vying for the national championship. 