Whitney Young student wins citywide spelling bee

Several Chicago Public School students got a chance to show off their skills Thursday by competing in a citywide spelling bee.

The event was held at Lindblom High School.

Forty-eight students in grades five through eight went head-to-head to become the city's top speller.

The winner was Whitney Young eighth-grader Steven J. with the word "saturnine."

He will now advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington DC this May, where he'll face more than 200 spellers vying for the national championship.