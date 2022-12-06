Who will be first on the ballot for the Chicago mayoral race?

Community activist and entrepreneur Ja'Mal Green will be the first name on the ballot in the crowded race for Chicago mayor.

The City Board of Elections held a lottery Tuesday to determine the coveted top position.

The first six names on the ballot will be:

Ja'Mal Green

Sophia King

Kam Buckner

Willie Wilson

Brandon Johnson

Paul Vallas

Mayor Lori Lightfoot drew the seventh spot.

There are 11 candidates in total.

Some election observers believe the top name on the ballot receives a small bump in votes.

The second-best position is reportedly the last spot — which is taken by Congressman Chuy Garcia.

"I think people are going to find me regardless if I am number 30, they gonna find me," said candidate Willie Wilson.

"This is going to be decided by the people, and the people of Chicago will decide who they want no matter where they are on the ballot," said Kam Buckner.

This list, however, could shift as Green and Wilson are among five candidates who are being challenged.

Hearings on those challenges will take place over the next two months.

Ald. Sophia King would have the most to gain, however, she says voters are more concerned about action rather than placement.

"I am prepared to attack those problems, I've got a plan to do it, I've got a track record, and again, I'm the only other woman in this race," said King.

Election Day is Feb. 28.