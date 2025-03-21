Wicker Park man faces more charges in kitten torture case, court documents show

The Brief More Charges: Thomas Martel, a Wicker Park man accused of torturing and killing kittens, now faces nine felony charges, up from six. Gruesome Allegations: Police say he drowned, squeezed, and mutilated cats; a woman reported he microwaved a kitten. Legal Update: His bond is set at $75,000, and his next court date is April 8.



A Wicker Park man accused of torturing and killing at least four kittens in June 2023 is now facing additional charges.

Thomas Martel appeared in court Friday in Skokie, where prosecutors announced he now faces nine felony charges—up from six—which include five counts of animal torture and four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to court documents.

More Charges for Alleged Cat Killer

What we know:

His charges stem from a July 2023 complaint filed by a 29-year-old woman alleging animal cruelty.

Chicago police said Martel drowned and squeezed two cats to death, while a third cat in his care died from mutilation.

Officers later found a kitten in a plastic bag at his apartment in the 1500 block of North Wicker Park Avenue. The woman who reported him to police claimed the kitten had been microwaved.

According to an arrest report, Martel had "serious mental problems" and was taking prescribed medication at the time of the alleged crimes.

What's next:

Martel's bond is set at $75,000, court records show. His next court date is scheduled for April 8.