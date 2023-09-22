Wicker Park store broken into, burglarized overnight
CHICAGO - A store in Wicker Park was broken into and burglarized early Friday morning.
Police responded to a report of a burglary at a store in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and found the front window had been shattered with a rock. Officers searched the premises, but the suspects had already fled th scene.
A witness told officers that four people fled the store with several clothing items.
No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.