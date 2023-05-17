Iconic Wienermobile gets new name after nearly 100 years

Oscar Mayer has rebranded its iconic Wienermobile as the "Frankmobile" to celebrate its 100% Beef Franks.

This marks the first name change for the vehicle since its debut in 1936.

The updated vehicle features new decals, renamed "Frank Whistles" — formerly known as Wiener Whistles — and drivers are now referred to as "Frankfurters."

As part of the launch, people named "Frank" can receive a coupon for free Oscar Mayer 100% Beef Franks.

Stephanie Vance, Associate Brand Manager at Oscar Mayer, expressed enthusiasm for the new direction, saying, "The Wienermobile is a beloved American icon that has been sparking smiles and satisfying cravings for our delicious wieners for nearly 100 years. This summer, we want to showcase another fan-favorite: our mouthwatering 100% Beef Franks. At Oscar Mayer, taste is our top priority, so no matter which hot dog you choose this summer, if it's Oscar Mayer, you can count on it being 100% delicious and guaranteed to put a smile on your face."

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is parked Thursday in West Reading. Photo by Bill Uhrich 7/11/2019 (Photo By MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

The fleet of six Frankmobiles are making their debut this week.

To learn more and track the Frankmobile's stops, visit OscarMayer.com/Frankmobile or follow on social media.