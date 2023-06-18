Wild horse dies ‘instantaneously’ while mating on North Carolina beach, nonprofit says

article

A wild horse in North Carolina died instantaneously while mating on a North Carolina beach, a nonprofit said.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said the 12-year-old wild mare named Caroline died Thursday.

The nonprofit said around 5 p.m. local time, witnesses saw a stallion aggressively chasing her and trying to breed her. That was when Caroline fell to the ground and died.

A necropsy revealed the wild horse had broken her neck. No other injuries or abnormalities were found internally.

"Her injury was in line with the behavior reported and while it is a devastating loss, it was the result of natural wild horse behavior." the nonprofit said in a Facebook post.

"Caroline’s death should serve as yet another reminder of just how truly wild and dangerous these horses are - especially when hormones are involved," the post continued.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.