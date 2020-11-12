Will County Clerk's Office closed to the public except for limited circumstances

Will County Executive Denise Winfrey has ordered the closure of the Will County Office Building starting Monday, Nov. 16 in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Will County Clerk’s Office will provide limited services starting Monday that include the following:

Marriage licenses by appointment only: To schedule an appointment, call (815) 740-4615 or email marriages@willcountyillinois.com

Vital records: If you need copies of Birth Certificates, Marriage Certificates or Death Certificates, you must make a request by telephone (815) 740-4615, email (vitalrecords@willcountyillinois.com), online (www.thewillcountyclerk.com and clicking on VitalChek) or by mail. Mail request forms can be sent to: Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet, IL 60432. Copies of valid identification must accompany all requests. Forms are available online at www.thewillcountyclerk.com.

Tax Redemption: Delinquent tax redemption payments are required by law to be made via certified funds and therefore will be accepted in person, but payment by mail is highly encouraged. Tax buyers filing documents with the County Clerk’s Office must call ahead to schedule an appointment. To contact the Tax Redemption Department please call (815) 724-1880 or e-mail taxredemption@willcountyillinios.com.

Tax Extension: Districts needing to file documents with the Tax Extension Department must do so by mail. To contact the Tax Extension Department call (815) 740-4632 or e-mail taxextension@willcountyillinois.com

