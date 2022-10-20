Will County cold case: Investigators find new hope in identifying man murdered decades ago

There is new hope in Lockport for identifying a body found in a shipping canal 42 years ago.

The crime has puzzled Will County detectives for decades after the remains of a man were discovered in a wooden crate in the Sanitary and Shipping Canal.

Investigators believe he was between 25 and 35 years old, worked in a blue-collar profession, and say he suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen days before his body was found.

Various leads over the years have led nowhere.

But now, the Will County Coroner's Office has partnered with a forensic DNA testing company based in Texas called "Othram" to try to solve this crime.

Othram is in the process of building a comprehensive genealogical profile of this man, and that is giving new hope to investigators.

"And we're probably not going to find the brother or a direct relative to this person. But we may find a bunch of 2nd, 3rd and 4th cousins. And if we can find a bunch of distant relatives, and we know who they are, then we can build a bunch of family trees and essentially, through the process of elimination, build off the family tree and figure out if there's someone that's missing," said David Mittelman.

So far, Will County and Othram have partnered on and solved two John or Jane Doe cases from the 1970s and 80s.