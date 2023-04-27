Will County crash leaves woman dead

A woman was killed in a crash in Will County Thursday morning.

At about 8 a.m. Thursday, Will County Sheriff's deputies responded to Wilmington-Peotone Road and Cedar Road in Manhattan for a vehicle crash involving a semi-truck.

Manhattan Fire personnel were at the scene and advised that a 65-year-old woman showed no signs of life. She was extricated from her 2017 Ford Hatchback, the sheriff's office said.

She was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m.

The driver of the semi-truck told personnel that he was uninjured and refused medical treatment.

Preliminary information indicated that the Hatchback was traveling southbound on Cedar Road and failed to stop or yield to oncoming traffic on WIlmington-Peotone Road.

The vehicle entered the intersection and was struck on the driver's side by the semi, which was traveling westbound.

The driver of the semi attempted to avoid the vehicle but was unsuccessful.

Wilmington-Peotone Road and Cedar Road intersection remained closed until about 2 p.m.