Expand / Collapse search

Will County elections: Who's running for village president?

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Updated  March 31, 2025 8:49pm CDT
Illinois Politics
FOX 32 Chicago

Paris on Politics: Suburban elections

The political fallout from Signal-gate. Plus, Richard Roeper on his Sun-Times retirement.

The Brief

    • Voters will choose new village presidents in several key municipalities, impacting local growth, public safety, and infrastructure.
    • Election Day is April 1.

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - Residents in Will County will cast their votes to elect new village presidents on April 1.

Below is a breakdown of key village president races:

Frankfort Village President:

  • Keith Ogle
  • Justin Ozinga

Mokena Village President

  • Frank A. Fleischer
  • George J. Metanias

Peotone Village President

  • Peter J. March
  • Chris Vieaux

Plainfield Village President

  • John F. Argoudelis
  • Margie Bonuchi
  • Kevin M. Calkins
  • Cally J. Larson

Steger Village President

  • William J. Joyce
  • Ernesto Lopez Jr.
  • Gerald Ryan Stewart

With multiple candidates competing in several races, voters are encouraged to learn about the individuals running and their platforms. 

Illinois PoliticsNewsWill CountyElection