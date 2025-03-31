Will County elections: Who's running for village president?
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - Residents in Will County will cast their votes to elect new village presidents on April 1.
Below is a breakdown of key village president races:
Frankfort Village President:
- Keith Ogle
- Justin Ozinga
Mokena Village President
- Frank A. Fleischer
- George J. Metanias
Peotone Village President
- Peter J. March
- Chris Vieaux
Plainfield Village President
- John F. Argoudelis
- Margie Bonuchi
- Kevin M. Calkins
- Cally J. Larson
Steger Village President
- William J. Joyce
- Ernesto Lopez Jr.
- Gerald Ryan Stewart
With multiple candidates competing in several races, voters are encouraged to learn about the individuals running and their platforms.