Will County Executive vetoes resolution that would halt 143rd Street expansion project

The Will County Executive vetoed a resolution that would halt an expansion project on 143rd Street in Homer Glen Saturday.

Homer Glen Mayor Christina Neitzke-Troike said the board voted 12 to 11 to cease the expansion of 143rd Street to five lanes between Lemont and Bell Roads at a meeting on Thursday.

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant released a statement Saturday explaining her reasons for the veto.

She began by saying resolution #24-27 fails to address traffic demands and public safety.

Meanwhile, residents say they were concerned that the project would significantly increase noise levels and decrease safety.

"They want to keep it slower, safer. We have schools on this road. I have been here standing in my backyard and seen trucks speeding off of 355 where buses are coming out of school, and they are going to the east, screeching tires, and you pray that all these kids are gonna be safe," said resident Christy Nahser.

Bertino-Tarrant says Will County has held a consistent position since 2009: "That the existing two-lane road is a danger to the public, impedes the flow of traffic, and prevents the safe passage of residents throughout the county."

The project was initiated in response to local complaints about congestion and forecasts indicating a projected daily increase in traffic of 17,000 to 20,000 vehicles. Current daily traffic counts already surpass 14,000 vehicles, exceeding the standards set by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) for a roadway of this scale. The full County Board has unanimously supported this project on 10 occasions since 2009, and it has been integrated into the county’s long-term planning framework for 12 years., the Office of the Will County Executive said.

"While Resolution #24-27 is misleadingly labeled as a directive to "cease" the expansion, the resolution is also calling for the Division of Transportation to proceed with a three-lane expansion," Bertino-Tarrant said.

Will County has already invested over $6.2 million in this project.

Bertino-Tarrant's statement also explained that there have been incorrect reports circulating that she has signed and delivered the resolution. She clarified that the resolution was signed in error, and the County Executive did not authorize delivery to the Clerk’s Office.

Resolution #24-27 was officially vetoed.