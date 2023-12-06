Will County expands K9 program to support law enforcement

Man’s best friend can also be a police officer’s best friend, and co-worker, which is why the Will County state’s attorney is expanding a program to supply police dogs to local law-enforcement.

"It’s hard to put into words how important these dogs are," said Jim Glasgow, Will County state’s attorney.

Glasgow admits he’s a dog lover, which is one reason why he’s been using tens of thousands of dollars in drug forfeiture money to purchase police dogs for local law enforcement agencies across the county.

"I was alarmed when I started inquiring of different agencies if they’d be interested in me getting them a police canine, and how many needed them," Glasgow said.

Over the past several years, Glasgow has used forfeiture funds to purchase 17 police canines, including Reno for the Joliet Police Department, Helmut in Tinley Park, Nuke in Braidwood, and Rookie who’s been on the job in Shorewood since 2017.

"If not for them, I don’t know if we would be able to afford it in our budget. Very expensive the dogs, the training, the upkeep, the maintenance. The equipment in the vehicles, which is also provided by the state’s attorney," said Philip Arnold, Shorewood police chief.

Rookie has already earned his keep, when he was brought in to find the weapon used in a double murder which had been discarded in the middle of farm country.

"I brought my dog out, let him start working," said John Coldwater, Shorewood PD canine handler. "Extremely important to the case."

In addition to the 17 canines already working, Glasgow says they plan to pay for the purchase and training of at least seven more dogs within the coming year.