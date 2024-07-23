Will County man, 68, 'knowingly' drove minivan into another man, causing injuries: prosecutors

article

A Joliet man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly driving a minivan into another person, resulting in injuries.

Edgar L. Polk, 68, faces three felony counts of aggravated battery.

On July 14, Will County prosecutors said Polk was in the 600 block of Patterson Road when he "knowingly and without legal justification" drove a minivan into another man.

According to the Will County Sheriff's website, Polk has been booked into the jail at least three additional times since 2004.

He was denied pre-trial release and will remain in custody until his trial.

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 2.