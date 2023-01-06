Will County man seriously wounded in targeted attack, suspect in custody

A Will County man is in custody after shooting another man who was walking Thursday night in southwest suburban Joliet.

A 31-year-old man was walking near Theodore Street and Covered Bridge Way around 5 p.m. when someone fired shots at him from a nearby vehicle, according to a statement from Joliet police.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center where he remains in serious condition, the statement said.

Erik Solis-Medina (Joliet police)

After speaking with the victim, officers responded to the scene of the shooting and located the suspect driving a vehicle near Mission Boulevard and Cathy Drive, according to officials.

Erik Solis-Medina, 26, of Joliet, was taken into custody during a traffic stop without incident.

Detectives recovered a loaded .22 caliber handgun from the passenger side of the vehicle. The serial number had been defaced from the handgun, officials said.

Investigators said the shooting appeared to be a targeted incident, and there was no danger to the community.

Solis-Medina was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated unlawsful use of a weapon, and defacing a firearm's identification mark.

He is currently being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

No further information was immediately available.