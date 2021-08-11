Will County man allegedly transported 13-year-old to Illinois from Iowa to engage in criminal sexual activity

A Will County man is facing federal charges for allegedly transporting a minor to Illinois from Iowa to engage in criminal sexual activity, authorities said.

Ryan Zelek, 28, of Wilmington is charged with one count of production of child pornography and one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, Zelek communicated with a 13-year-old girl on Snapchat.

On July 30, Zelek allegedly drove to Iowa, picked up the girl outside of a movie theater and drove her to his home in Will County.

The criminal complaint said he then sexually abused her.

Zelek also allegedly used his cell phone to record part of the sexual encounter.

He then drove the victim back to Iowa, the complaint said.

Zelek was arrested Tuesday, and authorities conducted a court-authorized search of his residence.

A detention hearing is set for Friday.