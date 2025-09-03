Will County shooting: 1 killed, another wounded in car

The Brief One person was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Crete Township, authorities said. Deputies found two victims inside a bullet-riddled car on East Exchange Street. The male passenger died at a hospital, while the female driver remains in critical condition.



A person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in south suburban Crete Township.

What we know:

Around 9:15 p.m., Will County sheriff's deputies were called to the 2300 block of East Exchange Street for a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a black sedan parked in the road with several bullet holes and shattered windows. Roughly 40 shell casings were found in the area. Two people were found inside the vehicle: the female driver who had been shot in the head and hand and her male passenger who was struck in the hip and buttock.

Deputies rendered aid until medical personnel arrived and took both of them to a local hospital. The passenger died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The driver remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.