'Will Run for Beer' 5K coming to Chicago

The first annual "Will Run for Beer" 5K and Brewfest is set to take place this Saturday in Lincoln Park, providing participants with a unique opportunity to combine exercise and refreshment.

After breaking a sweat during the 5K run, runners and attendees can enjoy the taste of over 20 different beers on tap, as well as indulge in pretzels and brats fresh off the grill, providing a well-deserved reward for their efforts.

Beer enthusiasts will be pleased to know that drinking a cold one after a race can have its benefits.

"Beer can actually help with that recovery effort, post race from the proteins. And there are aspects of beer that help heal your muscles," said Dan Lakin, Senior Event Operations Manager and Race Director.

Beyond the fun and relaxation, this event also serves a meaningful purpose. The race is partnering with the AIDS Foundation of Chicago to support its mission of providing lifesaving assistance to the AIDS community. It's a chance to raise a glass, raise your heart rate, and support a worthy cause, all in one memorable event.