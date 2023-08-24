Willie Wilson again donates $150K in free gas, groceries to Chicago community

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson is once again stepping up to help the community.

He is donating over $150,000 in free gas and groceries this Saturday. Wilson had organized similar giveaways during his campaign for Chicago mayor.

The Saturday event will be held at the BP station located at 750 North Wells in Chicago, starting at 8 a.m. Each driver will receive $50 in free gas and a $25 grocery gift card.

It's important to note that cars are not allowed to line up ahead of time.