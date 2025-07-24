Chicago businessman Willie Wilson to again give out free gas, groceries

The Brief Willie Wilson will again hold a gas and groceries giveaway across Chicago and in a western suburb this weekend. He said he'll give out more than $150,000 worth of free food and gas as residents struggle to pay higher prices for basic needs. The giveaway will take place at 12 gas stations and three grocery stores.



For the 18th time, businessman Willie Wilson said he will give out thousands of dollars worth of free gas and groceries to people in Chicago and suburban Hinsdale this weekend amid increasing prices for basic needs.

It's the latest giveaway by the wealthy philanthropist and multi-time Chicago mayoral candidate.

What we know:

The first-come, first-serve giveaway will take place on Saturday starting at 7 a.m.

Wilson said in total he will donate more than $150,000 in free gas and groceries to participants.

Each participant in the gas giveaway will receive $50 in free gas. Those in need of food will receive a $25 grocery card that must be used on the same day.

Gas giveaway:

The giveaway will take place at 12 gas stations in Chicago and Hinsdale starting at 7 a.m.

Shell, 210 East Ogden Avenue, Hinsdale

BP, 750 N. Wells, Chicago

Citgo, 1745 W. Foster, Chicago

Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski, Chicago

Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd., Chicago

Super Save, 11100 S. State Street, Chicago

Phillips 76, 7601 S. Jeffrey Blvd., Chicago

BP, 7850 S. King Drive, Chicago

Clark, 1400 E. 87th Street, Chicago

BP, 342 E. 35th Street, Chicago

Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago

BP, 7159 W. Higgins, Chicago

Groceries giveaway:

The grocery giveaway will take place at three Chicago stores:

Cermak Fresh Market, 3311 W. 26th Street, Chicago at 9 a.m.

Montrose Deli, 6601 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago at 10 a.m.

Seafood City Supermarket, 5033 N. Elston Ave., Chicago at 11 a.m.

What they're saying:

"Over half of American families are living paycheck to paycheck—struggling to afford basic necessities. The new tariffs imposed by the President Donald Trump will cause prices to rise. Our citizens are paying more for basic goods, rents, utilities, health insurance, taxes while their paychecks remain flat," Wilson said in a statement.

For more information, go to his Facebook page.