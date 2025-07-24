Chicago businessman Willie Wilson to again give out free gas, groceries
CHICAGO - For the 18th time, businessman Willie Wilson said he will give out thousands of dollars worth of free gas and groceries to people in Chicago and suburban Hinsdale this weekend amid increasing prices for basic needs.
It's the latest giveaway by the wealthy philanthropist and multi-time Chicago mayoral candidate.
What we know:
The first-come, first-serve giveaway will take place on Saturday starting at 7 a.m.
Wilson said in total he will donate more than $150,000 in free gas and groceries to participants.
Each participant in the gas giveaway will receive $50 in free gas. Those in need of food will receive a $25 grocery card that must be used on the same day.
Gas giveaway:
The giveaway will take place at 12 gas stations in Chicago and Hinsdale starting at 7 a.m.
- Shell, 210 East Ogden Avenue, Hinsdale
- BP, 750 N. Wells, Chicago
- Citgo, 1745 W. Foster, Chicago
- Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski, Chicago
- Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd., Chicago
- Super Save, 11100 S. State Street, Chicago
- Phillips 76, 7601 S. Jeffrey Blvd., Chicago
- BP, 7850 S. King Drive, Chicago
- Clark, 1400 E. 87th Street, Chicago
- BP, 342 E. 35th Street, Chicago
- Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago
- BP, 7159 W. Higgins, Chicago
Groceries giveaway:
The grocery giveaway will take place at three Chicago stores:
- Cermak Fresh Market, 3311 W. 26th Street, Chicago at 9 a.m.
- Montrose Deli, 6601 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago at 10 a.m.
- Seafood City Supermarket, 5033 N. Elston Ave., Chicago at 11 a.m.
What they're saying:
"Over half of American families are living paycheck to paycheck—struggling to afford basic necessities. The new tariffs imposed by the President Donald Trump will cause prices to rise. Our citizens are paying more for basic goods, rents, utilities, health insurance, taxes while their paychecks remain flat," Wilson said in a statement.
For more information, go to his Facebook page.