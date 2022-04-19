Willie Wilson to hold another $1M gas giveaway in Chicago this weekend

Businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson pledged to give away another $1 million in gas around the Chicago area this weekend.

Wilson announced Tuesday that around 50 gas stations across Chicagoland will be participating in the third such event this Saturday.

"People are really hurting out here in terms of trying to survive, trying to be able to pay rent, trying to buy groceries and we're just trying to play our part as well," Wilson said.

Wilson called on local officials to remove taxes for Saturday's giveaway, which he estimates equates to roughly $100,000.

Previous giveaways have drawn long lines of motorists, stretching for blocks and sometimes clogging crowded intersections.

Wilson insisted his latest gas giveaway had nothing to do with his campaign for mayor, citing decades of previous philanthropy during disasters such as Hurricane Ida and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wilson mentioned a 1996 Wall Street Journal profile that highlighted his donations to Black causes.

"This is not a political thing," Wilson said. "If it was a political thing then you can go back to 1996. If it was a political thing, we weren't running for mayor of New Orleans. We weren't running for mayor of California. We're not running for mayor in all these different cities where we are giving away money to citizens."

Lightfoot, who was endorsed by Wilson during her 2019 campaign, has proposed a gas giveaway of her own which would dole out $150 gas cards to motorists squeezed at the pump and $50 Ventra cards for CTA commuters who are below a $93,000 income threshold for a family of four.

The proposal has not been approved by City Council.

The full list of locations giving away gas will be given later Tuesday on Wilson's social media pages.