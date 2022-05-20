Willie Wilson plans 3rd million-dollar giveaway to help residents

Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson is planning another million-dollar giveaway.

Wilson says he will donate the funds through partnerships with senior buildings and area grocery stores.

Patrons will be given gift cards and coupons at select grocery stores. The giveaway will also include gas stations, but with a twist.

Instead of giving every car a $50 fill-up, Wilson says he will pay $2 a gallon for every gallon sold at that participating station. This will lower your costs at the pump during the giveaway time.

The gas and food giveaway will kick off on Monday. Details on locations and eligibility have not yet been released.

This is Wilson’s third million-dollar giveaway. In April, he hosted two million-dollar gas giveaways and one for $200,000.

The charitable giving has raised some questions about his political endeavors.

Four years ago, state election officials cleared Wilson of violating election law after he was accused as a mayoral candidate of improperly mixing politics and charity work.

At that time, he had handed out tens of thousands of dollars to potential voters at a South Side church.

Wilson says he is not concerned as he has been very charitable for the past 25 years and will continue to help those in need.