Family of mass shooting victim makes emotional plea at public DuPage County meeting

Relatives of some of the victims injured and killed in the Junteenth mass shooting near Willowbrook demanded answers at Tuesday night's DuPage County board meeting.

During a holiday celebration this summer, 23 people were shot and a man was killed.

The wife of Reginald Meadows who died in the incident, leaving her without a husband and their two kids without a father, says it's been 90 days since the incident and the family still doesn't have answers.

"I want answers, not only for me but for my children. We were the most affected family that this happened to. And it's been 90 days, and we still don't have answers," Meadows' wife, Ashley Miller said.

Dupage county board president deborah conroy expressed her deepest sympathy for miller's loss ... And said the board is committed to providing resources and being there for the willowbrook community.