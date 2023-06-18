Willowbrook mass shooting leaves 19 injured, 1 dead: 'It was chaos'

One person has been reported dead and as many as 19 more were hospitalized after a shooting in suburban Willowbrook overnight.

Fire officials were called to the area of Honeysuckle Rose Lane and Route 83 at 12:30 a.m. Sunday by victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Joe Ostrander, Chief of the Tri-State Fire Department, says two of the people injured were listed in critical condition. The conditions of the other victims were not immediately known.

A witness on scene said people were gathered at a party when shots rang out.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Mass shooting in Willowbrook.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"It was chaos," a man at the gathering, Craig Lotcie said.

Another witness said it was supposed to be a celebration for Juneteenth.

Police are still on the scene investigating this morning.

No further information was immediately available.