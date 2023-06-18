Expand / Collapse search

Willowbrook mass shooting leaves 19 injured, 1 dead: 'It was chaos'

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Willowbrook
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - One person has been reported dead and as many as 19 more were hospitalized after a shooting in suburban Willowbrook overnight. 

Fire officials were called to the area of Honeysuckle Rose Lane and Route 83 at 12:30 a.m. Sunday by victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Joe Ostrander, Chief of the Tri-State Fire Department, says two of the people injured were listed in critical condition. The conditions of the other victims were not immediately known.

A witness on scene said people were gathered at a party when shots rang out.

Mass shooting in Willowbrook. 

"It was chaos," a man at the gathering, Craig Lotcie said.

Another witness said it was supposed to be a celebration for Juneteenth.

Police are still on the scene investigating this morning. 

No further information was immediately available. 