Willowbrook mass shooting leaves 19 injured, 1 dead: 'It was chaos'
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - One person has been reported dead and as many as 19 more were hospitalized after a shooting in suburban Willowbrook overnight.
Fire officials were called to the area of Honeysuckle Rose Lane and Route 83 at 12:30 a.m. Sunday by victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Joe Ostrander, Chief of the Tri-State Fire Department, says two of the people injured were listed in critical condition. The conditions of the other victims were not immediately known.
A witness on scene said people were gathered at a party when shots rang out.
Mass shooting in Willowbrook.
"It was chaos," a man at the gathering, Craig Lotcie said.
Another witness said it was supposed to be a celebration for Juneteenth.
Police are still on the scene investigating this morning.
No further information was immediately available.