Willowbrook police still combing through interviews, videos from mass shooting

Willowbrook police are combing through hundreds of interviews and videos from the shooting that happened last Sunday.

Police say they are making it a priority to identify and capture the person responsible.

The incident is still under investigation as pieces of evidence collected from the scene are still being processed.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Of the 23 people shot during the incident, one person died.

Most of the victims have been treated and released from the hospital.

The remaining victims are in stable condition.