Wilmette board members to object to Northwestern's Ryan Field renovations

Wilmette residents will have the chance to voice their concerns about proposed renovations at Northwestern University's Ryan Field on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Board Council Chambers.

The village board plans to object to zoning changes for the new venue, claiming the university is trying to dodge noise regulations.

Northwestern has been planning these renovations for nearly two years.

University staff have already expressed their concerns about the renovations. A group of professors sent a letter to the school asking it to stop the planning.

They said the renovations should be put on hold until the hazing scandal at the university is resolved.