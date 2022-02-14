Wilmette parents, students protest mask requirements in schools

Parents and children demonstrated outside the Wilmette Village Hall in favor of removing mask mandates in Wilmette Public Schools District 39.

The group of about 30 held signs urging the administration to relax the mask requirements, since coronavirus case numbers are decreasing.

They say their children are feeling loneliness, anxiety and fear all due to the communication limits of wearing a mask all day at school.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The district was not named in the lawsuit that led to a temporary restraining order of some Illinois schools. Officials wrote a letter to parents informing them the district would not change its mask policy until a resolution is reached.

Some parents at the demonstration said they support the administration’s work and decision to keep masks in schools.