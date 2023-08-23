Wilmette to ask Evanston city leaders to block planned renovations at Northwestern's Ryan Field

The city of Wilmette will ask Evanston city leaders to block the planned renovations at Northwestern's Ryan Field.

Wilmette's Village Board plans to formally ask the Land Use Commission at their meeting Wednesday night.

Earlier this month, the Board approved a resolution formally opposing the $800 million project.

Many residents in Wilmette share the same concerns of many neighbors in Evanston: the impact of Northwestern using its new football stadium as a commercial concert venue on traffic and noise levels.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Although renderings of Northwestern's proposed $800 million football stadium sparkle, many Wilmette neighbors who live just steps away from the site strongly oppose the University's proposed use of it for up to 10 concerts per year.

Northwestern's president said in a message that the school would be willing to cut back on the number of planned concerts.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.