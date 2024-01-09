Wilmette Village Board to vote on McDonald's permit application

A group of Wilmette residents are taking their fight against a new McDonald's drive-thru to the village board.

McDonald's wants to put a location at the corner of Skokie Boulevard and Old Glenview Road, where an old Baker's Square used to sit.

The property's current zoning would require McDonald's to obtain a special-use permit.

While supporters say the tax revenue generated would be better than the empty lot, some residents say all the idling cars and the pollution generated would go against Wilmette's sustainability plan, among other concerns.

"All of those cars idling are sending air pollution into the air. I mean, toxic chemicals that everyone in the neighborhood is going to have to breathe and that's a safety concern for all of us, not just for people in the immediate area, but for all of Wilmette," said Wilmette resident, Kathryn Bauer.

The Wilmette Village Board of Trustees will vote on whether to approve McDonald's special use permit application at 7 p.m. Tuesday.