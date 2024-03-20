Iconic 'Gemini Giant' saved, will stay in Wilmington

The iconic "Gemini Giant" along old Route 66 has been saved and will remain in Wilmington, Illinois.

On Wednesday, the Joliet Area Historical Museum placed the winning bid on the Giant and immediately donated the statue to the City of Wilmington.

The purchase of the Giant was made possible through a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Standing along Route 66 for nearly six decades, at 30 feet tall and 438 pounds, the "Gemini Giant" is the most recognizable landmark in Wilmington. The restaurant the Giant watches over has been closed for years.

"It's not just that it's a statue. It's the statue that stood the test of time," said Ryan Jandura, who started a GoFundMe last month to save the Giant. "It's part of my history. Now it's part of my family's history. It's part of this community's history, and you know, yeah, you could buy a replica and put it up but it's not the same."

Now ,the Giant will be removed from its current location and transported to a temporary storage. In the near future, it will be placed near the entrance of South Island Park, which is located along Route 66.

Wilmington Mayor Ben Dietz released a statement, saying in part: "I cannot begin to thank everyone in the community and around the world for your support in helping to preserve this iconic piece of history."