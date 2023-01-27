Wind chills plunge temps below zero Friday across Chicagoland

Winter is here. This morning is the coldest Chicago has been since Dec. 27. Wind chills in many locations are below zero.

Any very early sun will quickly fade as a front wheels in producing a few hours of snow centered between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Amounts won’t be out of hand but up to an inch since plausible, made more impressive-looking thanks to winds which could gust to 40mph.

Tonight will be quiet with lows around 20 degrees.

Then there’s tomorrow. Snow will break out in our area but exactly how far north remains in question. I have confidence that the farther north you are, the more snow will fall. No warnings or advisories are in effect at this time. Right now I’m going with a 1-4 inches of accumulation mainly in the city and north.

Beyond that, other than some lingering lake-effect snow in northwest Indiana early Sunday, the snow parade looks pretty much over.

Cold takes center stage with temperatures well below normal. Some outlying areas next week will have lows below zero.