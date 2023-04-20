Window of Michigan Avenue hotel shattered by gunfire

Gunfire shattered the window of a hotel room along Michigan Avenue Wednesday night in the Loop.

A person who was in the room said he heard gunshots and then the window shattered around 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue.

He was not injured in the shooting.

Police officers documented the damage to the room.

Area Three detectives are investigating. No one was in custody.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.