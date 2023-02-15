Winds cause damage to walkway between Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, convention center
CHICAGO - High winds caused damage to the walkway between the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place and the convention center Tuesday night.
According to officials, the heavy winds caused falling debris, which damaged a vehicle that was parked outside the Hyatt Regency as well.
The area was blocked off to prevent damage to other vehicles and crews removed the remaining debris and secured the area.
No injuries were reported.