Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Windy City Hot Dog Fest, Do Division Street Festival and more

We’re days away from the start of June and what better way to celebrate than to check out the local events in Chicago. From neighborhood festivals to concerts, here’s a look at things to do this weekend.

What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?

May 30: Hippo Campus at The Salt Shed Outdoors

May 30: Malcolm Todd at Riviera Theatre

May 30: The Queens at United Center

May 31: Ziggy Alberts at Thalia Hall

June 1: Lil Poppa at House of Blues

Multiple dates: The Weeknd at Soldier Field

What events are in Chicago this weekend?

PorchFest

PorchFest brings live music to Lakeview on Saturday, May 31, turning neighborhood stoops into stages for local artists. Performances run from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. with tickets starting at $11.

Do Division Street Festival

Do Division Street Festival returns this weekend, showcasing everything from indie to mainstream acts. The weekend also features the family fun fest, local shopping, the Do Fashion runaway show and much more. Details can be found online.

Maifest Chicago

Maifest Chicago returns to Lincoln Square May 30 – June 2, celebrating German culture with live music, tradition food and beer, and family-friendly fun. Admission is free and open to all ages.

Windy City Hot Dog Fest

The fourth annual Windy City Hot Dog Fest returns to Portage Park May 30 – June 1, serving up classic Chicago-style dogs and sparking the age-old ketchup debate. The weekend fest features live performances, local vendors and family-friendly activities. Visit chicagoevents.com for more information.

The Walk for Lurie Children’s Walk

FOX 32 Cares is proud to support the Walk for Lurie Children, a three-mile walk taking place at Montrose Harbor and Busse Woods to benefit patients, families and caregivers. The opening ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 1 at both locations. Sign up online or donate today!