Windy City Smokeout kicks off in Chicago

The Windy City Smokeout began on Thursday. It's the 10th anniversary of the delicious summer festival in Chicago.

Headlining the country music festival tonight is Zach Bryan, with a lineup of other big names scheduled to perform through Sunday.

Artists such as Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, and the Zac Brown Band will grace the stage.

In addition to enjoying the music, festival-goers can indulge in mouthwatering barbeque, sample a variety of beers, and explore numerous other vendors.

The event takes place in the parking lot of the United Center.