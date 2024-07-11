Windy City Smokeout brings the beats and BBQ: 'It's a great place to be'

The best in barbecue, beer, and country music bands return to the United Center this weekend for the Windy City Smokeout, now in its 11th year.

The outdoor festival began Thursday and is expected to draw more than 25,000 people each day.

Two summers ago, the Academy of Country Music named it "Festival of the Year."

The event is as much about food as it is about music. This year’s Smokeout features 30 pitmasters, who organizers say are among the best in the world.

Among friends, families and strangers, the mood is positive and bright.

"We've never been before. First year, so super excited," said festival-goer Sarah Wolf.

"Super hype. Everyone's so nice. It's a great place to be," said James Corby.

Due to the mass crowds, those planning on attending are encouraged to take public transportation or use rideshare services.

The Smokeout runs through the weekend and ends at 10 p.m. tonight. Four-day general admission passes are sold out, but single-day passes are still available.

Carrie Underwood will be closing out the festival on Sunday night.