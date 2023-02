Windy City Smokeout unveils lineup for Chicago summer festival

The Windy City Smokeout revealed its music lineup Thursday including headliner Zach Bryan.

Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan and the Zac Brown Band will also headline the four-day festival devoted to country bands and barbecue.

The music festival runs from July 13-16 outside the United Center.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The full lineup is as follows:

Thursday: Zach Bryan, Randy Rogers Band, Bailey Zimmerman, American Aquarium, J.R. Carroll

Friday: Darius Rucker, Chris Lane, Jo Dee Messina, Jackson Dean, Drew Green

Saturday: Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, Kameron Marlowe, Megan Moroney, Tanner Adell

Sunday: Zac Brown Band, Eli Young Band, Larry Fleet, Luke Grimes, Caroline Jones, Lauren Watkins

Children 10 and under get in free.

Tickets are on sale now.