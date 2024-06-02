Winner of Windy City Hot Dog Eating Contest devours 12 hot dogs in 5 minutes

article

The third annual Windy City Hot Dog Eating Contest officially has a winner!

The competition took place at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Milwaukee Avenue between Cuyler Avenue and Irving Park Road in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Frank Wach was named the top dog after devouring 12 hot dogs in just five minutes, according to contest officials. Wach was one of five participants in the hot dog showdown.

The contest was a highlight of the weekend-long Windy City Hot Dog Fest, where festivalgoers indulged in some of Chicago’s finest hot dog offerings.

Chicago's Dog House, based in Lincoln Park, served up their signature Midway Monster Hot Dog, loaded with bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and giardiniera peppers.

Lee's Concessions added an international flair with their Banh Mi Hot Dog and Tikki Masala Dogs had a vegan hot dog for sale.

Sponsored by Vienna Beef and organized by the Six Corners Chamber of Commerce, the event featured live music, craft vendors, and a celebration of the city’s rich hot dog culture.