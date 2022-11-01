Winning $1 million Illinois Lottery ticket sold in suburban Chicago

Check your tickets, because a liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for Sunday's midday drawing.

The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lucky Day Lotto player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year.

The winning ticket was bought at CoachLite Liquors in Prospect Heights, located at 7 S. Wolf Road. The ticket matched all five numbers for the Sunday, October 30 midday drawing.

The winning numbers were: 18, 23, 29, 44, 45.

"A customer called our store this morning to inform us that we had sold a winning lottery ticket. At first, I thought the customer was talking about the massive Powerball jackpot," said Mi Kim, Owner of CoachLite Liquors. "Although it wasn’t the big one, we are very excited that our store played a role in making someone’s lottery dream come true with a million dollar win."

Kim and her husband have owned the liquor store for more than 10 years. When asked if she knew who purchased the winning ticket, she said, "I have absolutely no clue." However, she said she and her husband know almost every customer that shops at their store and that they hope it's one of their regular lottery players.

"That would be the icing on the cake," Kim said.

The liquor store will receive a bonus of $10,000 — which is one percent of the price amount.

Nearly 21,000 other prizes were won in Sunday's Lucky Day Lotto drawing (Oct. 30) — with prizes ranging from $1 to $200.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.

For more information on lottery games, or to buy tickets, visit IllinoisLottery.com.