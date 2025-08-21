Winning $400K Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $400,000 was sold at Division Mobil, 2805 W. Division St., on Chicago’s West Side. The winning numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing were 1-7-33-34-45; the store receives a $4,000 bonus for selling the ticket. The winner has one year to claim the prize, while nearly 17,500 other winning tickets were sold in the same drawing.



A Chicago lottery player is $400,000 richer after buying a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket at a Mobil gas station on the city’s West Side.

What we know:

The ticket was purchased at Division Mobil, 2805 W. Division St., Illinois Lottery officials said. The winning numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing were 1-7-33-34-45.

Bobby Patel, store manager at Division Mobil in East Humboldt Park, is all smiles after the store sold a $400,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket. (Illinois Lottery)

For selling the ticket, the retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus — equal to 1% of the prize amount.

The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim the prize. Lottery officials urge winners to sign the back of their tickets and store them in a safe place until they are ready to claim.

What's next:

Nearly 17,500 other winning tickets were sold in Wednesday’s drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Lucky Day Lotto holds two drawings daily, at 12:30 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Jackpots begin at $100,000. Tickets are available in stores, online and through the Illinois Lottery app.