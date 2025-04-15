$700K winning Illinois Lottery ticket sold in Chicago

The Brief A $700,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at a Shell gas station in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood. The winner matched all five numbers in Friday’s midday drawing and has one year to claim the prize. The gas station owner also received a $7,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.



A winning $700,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased last weekend in Chicago.

Winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago

The backstory:

The ticket was bought for the Friday midday drawing at a Shell gas station located at 130 W. North Ave. in the Old Town neighborhood.

The lucky winner matched all five numbers in the drawing to take home the jackpot. The winning numbers were 28-29-30-32-37.

"Not only did we sell this big winning ticket, but less than a month ago, we sold a $50,000 winning $10 scratch-off ticket! I might be like a lucky penny," Manny J., owner of the gas station, told the Illinois Lottery.

For selling the jackpot-winning ticket, the gas station will receive one percent of the prize amount, or $7,000.

After selling a $700,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket over the weekend, Alicia Sandoval, store manager at the Shell gas station located at 130 W. North Ave. in Chicago, shows more winning tickets the store has recently sold. | Courtesy of the Illin Expand

Illinois Lottery officials said so far this year, over 2.8 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold, totaling more than $18 million in prizes.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery advises winners to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure place until ready to claim. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or through the Illinois Lottery app. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.