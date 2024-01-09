Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb

A winning lottery ticket worth $1 million has been purchased in a Chicago suburb.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at a Marathon gas station at 115 W. Dundee Road in Arlington Heights. The ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday's Lotto Million 1 drawing. The winning numbers were 16-32-40-42-44-45.

The Illinois Lottery reported over 50,000 winning tickets were purchased in Saturday's drawing.

The current Lotto Million 1 jackpot is at $9,050,000 with the next drawing scheduled for Thursday.

Winners are encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket before they claim their prize.