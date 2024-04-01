Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:30 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:51 PM CDT until FRI 9:01 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:25 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Kane County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CDT, Cook County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Porter County, Jasper County, Lake County, Kenosha County
Flood Watch
from MON 8:10 PM CDT until TUE 5:00 AM CDT, Newton County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:13 AM CDT, Grundy County, La Salle County

Winning numbers drawn for Powerball's $1 billion jackpot

By KJ Hiramoto
Published  April 1, 2024 10:27pm CDT
Lottery
FOX 11

CHICAGO - Feeling lucky? The winning numbers for Powerball's highly-anticipated $1 billion jackpot were drawn on April 1.

Powerball released the winning numbers on Monday night, which were the following:

19, 24, 40, 42, 56. PB: 23, 2x

As of 10 p.m., officials did not say if a jackpot winner had been identified.

Say, if you don't win the top prize, don't throw away your tickets just yet. Lottery players with multiple matching numbers can score a decent consolation prize. For example, a ticket with five matching numbers for Mega Millions – which is worth $2 million – was sold in Cathedral City, California, during the Mar. 5 drawing.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 1 billion reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option are guaranteed to get 30 gradual payments over a 29-year period. 

