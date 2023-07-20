Winning Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in Chicago suburb; 7 others win $50K with Illinois tickets

Although the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot was won by someone in California, several Illinois residents cashed in with prizes of up to $1 million in Wednesday's drawing.

The lucky million-dollar winner bought a ticket at Williams Liquor, located at 925 S. York Road in Elmhurst, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Seven other people matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each. Three of those tickets were purchased on the Illinois Lottery website. The other four were bought at the following locations:

Love's Travel Stop at 4628 S. Main St. in Rockford

Thorntons Gas & Food Mart at 2201 N. Greenbay Road in Waukegan

Casey's General Store at 520 W. Peru St. in Princeton

Shell Gas Station at 1002 Cameron Dr. in Durand

A winning $1 million Powerball ticket was also sold in Indiana but officials have not yet revealed where it was purchased.

Since April 20, over one million winning tickets have been sold and nearly $10 million in prizes have been won in Illinois.